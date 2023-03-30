Brazil clears the way to transact with China using yuan

Chinese state bank-controlled Banco Bocom signs up to new payment settlements system
Brazil took steps to make it easier to transact with China in yuan, a sign of its growing trade and investment ties with the world’s second-largest economy.
Banco Bocom, which provides banking services in Brazil, became the first Latin American bank to sign up as a direct participant in China’s cross-border payments settlements system. Known by the acronym Cips, it was created as an alternative to the US-dominated global system. ..
