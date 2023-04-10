This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
A wealthy bidder has splashed out a world-record 55-million dirhams ($15m) for a rare car licence plate in Dubai, smashing a bar set in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) more than a decade ago.
Emirates Auction sold plate number P 7 on Saturday during a charity auction, the company said. Proceeds will go to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global food aid initiative, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
World’s most expensive car licence plate sells for $15m in Dubai
The UAE habitually auctions vanity plates, used by the ultrarich to show off their wealth
A wealthy bidder has splashed out a world-record 55-million dirhams ($15m) for a rare car licence plate in Dubai, smashing a bar set in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) more than a decade ago.
Emirates Auction sold plate number P 7 on Saturday during a charity auction, the company said. Proceeds will go to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global food aid initiative, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.