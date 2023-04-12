Political uncertainty at its highest level since the end of apartheid, says Richard Wainwright
A key measure of US inflation showed hints of moderating in March, but probably not by enough to dissuade the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates again in May.
The core consumer price index (CPI) — which excludes food and energy and is closely watched by the Fed — rose 0.4% from the prior month after a 0.5% gain, in line with economists’ estimates. Yet key measures of housing costs posted the smallest monthly increases in about a year and grocery prices dropped, the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed...
US core CPI keeps pressure on Fed for another rate rise in May
Analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates at least once more before an extended pause
