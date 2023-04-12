News

US core CPI keeps pressure on Fed for another rate rise in May

Analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates at least once more before an extended pause

BL Premium
12 April 2023 - 16:38 Reade Pickert

A key measure of US inflation showed hints of moderating in March, but probably not by enough to dissuade the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates again in May.

The core consumer price index (CPI) — which excludes food and energy and is closely watched by the Fed — rose 0.4% from the prior month after a 0.5% gain, in line with economists’ estimates. Yet key measures of housing costs posted the smallest monthly increases in about a year and grocery prices dropped, the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.