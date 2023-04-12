News

US bank deposits expected to have dropped to lowest in 10 years

Cash influx after crisis at regional lenders fails to offset drain of customers to products with higher rates

12 April 2023 - 16:19 Katherine Doherty and Jenny Surane

The largest US banks are about to reveal how they fared as customer deposits came under siege in the first quarter.

Deposits at JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are expected to have tumbled $521bn from a year earlier, the biggest drop in a decade, according to analysts’ estimates on Wednesday. The decline — which includes a $61bn slide in just the first quarter — comes as a late influx of cash after a crisis at regional lenders failed to offset the steady drain of customers to products offering higher rates...

