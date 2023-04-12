News

UK and US impose sanctions on financial fixers of Russian oligarchs

Cyprus-based individuals among those alleged to have aided Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov to hide assets

12 April 2023 - 19:20 Jonathan Browning

The UK and US imposed sanctions on key advisers to Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov, accusing them of having helped the oligarchs hide their assets to avoid financial penalties linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In one of the first big moves against so-called fixers, the UK said a pair of Cypriots helped to shield the billionaires’ wealth from asset freezes by moving their funds to family members and offshore trusts. An overlapping, but not identical, list of sanctions by the US targeted other members of a Cypriot network, including a trust created by Usmanov and his sister...

