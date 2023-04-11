Twitter merges with shell firm X, now part of Musk’s ‘everything app’ plan

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a bigger role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine
Twitter has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed shell firm called X, driving speculation about what Elon Musk intends for the social media platform.
Twitter “no longer exists” after being merged with X, according to an April 4 document submitted in a California court for a lawsuit filed against the company and its former CEO, Jack Dorsey, last year by conservative activist Laura Loomer...
