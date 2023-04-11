News

Twitter merges with shell firm X, now part of Musk’s ‘everything app’ plan

The social media platform ‘no longer exists’ as the world’s second-richest man’s shell company takes over, driving speculation about the billionaire’s plan for the platform

12 April 2023 - 11:40 Low De Wei and Marika Katanuma

Twitter has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed shell firm called X, driving speculation about what Elon Musk intends for the social media platform.

Twitter “no longer exists” after being merged with X, according to an April 4 document submitted in a California court for a lawsuit filed against the company and its former CEO, Jack Dorsey, last year by conservative activist Laura Loomer...

