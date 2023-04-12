Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Tencent tumbled by the most in seven weeks amid speculation its largest shareholder, Prosus, may speed up selling shares in the Chinese internet giant.
Prosus plans to deposit an additional $96m of shares into the Hong Kong stock clearing system. The move may signal a quicker selling pace and put pressure on the stock, even though Tencent has been repurchasing shares, according to traders. Tencent fell as much as 4.9% to HK$358 on Wednesday, the most since February 21. ..
Tencent tumbles as rumours about a Prosus share sale grow
As of January, Prosus had sold more than 193-million Tencent shares, cutting its stake to about 26.9% from 29% in June 2022
