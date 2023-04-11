President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a bigger role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
Swiss parliament’s lower house voted against approving Sf109bn ($120bn) in government guarantees for UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse — a symbolic show of popular and political discontent with the deal.
In total, 102 lawmakers in the lower house cast their ballot against the motion, 71 were in favour and two abstained in the vote, held just before midnight in the Swiss capital, Bern. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Swiss lower house rejects UBS-Credit Suisse deal
Symbolic vote highlights popular and political discontent with the government’s handling of the crisis
Swiss parliament’s lower house voted against approving Sf109bn ($120bn) in government guarantees for UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse — a symbolic show of popular and political discontent with the deal.
In total, 102 lawmakers in the lower house cast their ballot against the motion, 71 were in favour and two abstained in the vote, held just before midnight in the Swiss capital, Bern. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.