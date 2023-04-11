News

Swiss lower house rejects UBS-Credit Suisse deal

Symbolic vote highlights popular and political discontent with the government’s handling of the crisis

BL Premium
12 April 2023 - 14:03 Claudia Maedler and Bastian Benrath

Swiss parliament’s lower house voted against approving Sf109bn ($120bn) in government guarantees for UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse — a symbolic show of popular and political discontent with the deal. 

In total, 102 lawmakers in the lower house cast their ballot against the motion, 71 were in favour and two abstained in the vote, held just before midnight in the Swiss capital, Bern. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.