Spacecraft-maker ispace’s shares skyrocket on market debut

Investors bet big on the Japanese start-up ahead of its highly anticipated lunar-landing mission

12 April 2023 - 11:06 Min Jeong Lee and Takahiko Hyuga

Shares of Japanese moon lander-maker ispace went untraded on a glut of buy orders on their market debut as investors bet on the start-up and the country’s space-development efforts. 

Shares were quoted at 585 Japanese yen, or more than twice the offering price of 254 Japanese yen at market close on Wednesday, according to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). The initial public offering had valued the Tokyo-based company at about 20-billion yen ($150m), according to Bloomberg calculations. ..

