President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a bigger role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
Shares of Japanese moon lander-maker ispace went untraded on a glut of buy orders on their market debut as investors bet on the start-up and the country’s space-development efforts.
Shares were quoted at 585 Japanese yen, or more than twice the offering price of 254 Japanese yen at market close on Wednesday, according to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). The initial public offering had valued the Tokyo-based company at about 20-billion yen ($150m), according to Bloomberg calculations. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Spacecraft-maker ispace’s shares skyrocket on market debut
Investors bet big on the Japanese start-up ahead of its highly anticipated lunar-landing mission
Shares of Japanese moon lander-maker ispace went untraded on a glut of buy orders on their market debut as investors bet on the start-up and the country’s space-development efforts.
Shares were quoted at 585 Japanese yen, or more than twice the offering price of 254 Japanese yen at market close on Wednesday, according to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). The initial public offering had valued the Tokyo-based company at about 20-billion yen ($150m), according to Bloomberg calculations. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.