Shark back on the menu at Britain’s chippies

This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’

12 April 2023 - 05:00 Ellie Harmsworth

England’s fish and chip shops are once again able to serve shark as a cheaper alternative to cod, amid rising industry costs, the Financial Times reports. 

The country’s department of environment, food & rural affairs said at the weekend that UK fishermen will be allowed to land Northeast Atlantic spurdog, a small species of shark, measuring 100gm or less...

