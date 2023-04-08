This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’
England’s fish and chip shops are once again able to serve shark as a cheaper alternative to cod, amid rising industry costs, the Financial Times reports.
The country’s department of environment, food & rural affairs said at the weekend that UK fishermen will be allowed to land Northeast Atlantic spurdog, a small species of shark, measuring 100gm or less...
Shark back on the menu at Britain’s chippies
