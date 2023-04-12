Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Proposed changes include structural reforms, deregulation of the nation’s transport and electricity sectors, lowering the inflation target and a shift back to predictable, transparent fiscal policy rules...
Kganyago calls for macro policy reforms to boost SA’s economic growth
Proposed changes include structural reforms, lowering the inflation target and transparent fiscal policy rules, says the Reserve Bank governor
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange-rate volatility and sovereign risk.
