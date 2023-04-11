President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a bigger role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine
Kenya fails to pay civil servants’ March salaries amid financial strain
Domestic debt and a high public wage bill add pressure to the East African nation’s finances as government workers face delayed paychecks and rising inflation
Kenya failed to pay civil servants’ March salaries on time, a delay that signals a liquidity strain for a government facing unprecedented financial obligations.
The East African nation’s government is expected to make the payments next week, according to David Ndii, President William Ruto’s chief economic adviser. Revenue collection is set to improve and the authorities expect to receive about $200m from a syndicated loan, Ndii said on Citizen Television on Monday. A spokesperson for National Treasury said last month that a bank syndication process is at an advanced stage...
