Investors bullish over chip maker SK Hynix after short-selling rush

Political uncertainty at its highest level since the end of apartheid, says Richard Wainwright
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
When it comes to the world’s second-largest maker of memory chips, analysts and short sellers are poles apart.
A week after a spike in bearish bets caused the South Korean stock exchange to halt short selling of SK Hynix, analysts remain universally positive, with all 42 of those tracked by Bloomberg having a buy-equivalent rating on the stock.
So far, the bulls appear to have the upper hand. Since sliding in the wake of the short-selling rush, caused by an upsized convertible-bond issue, the stock has rebounded. Rival Samsung Electronics’s announcement last week that it is cutting chip production further padded those gains, which now stand at 20% on the year.
As more production is taken offline, it may eventually “help the entire chip industry”, according to Baik Gilhyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea.
Now comes the next test. Results due in two weeks will shed light on the industry outlook, which has been aided by Samsung’s production curbs that the company had long resisted. While the cuts should help accelerate the recovery in the memory chip market, some investors fret that SK Hynix may now have to follow suit.
“The demand in the industry — PC and mobile — is not so favourable,” said Shin Jinho, co-CEO of Midas International Asset Management.
Weak demand has created a supply glut for memory chips that has depressed prices. The backdrop isn’t helped by a combination of rising interest rates, surging inflation and a banking crisis that have dented consumer sentiment. On Monday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said it missed sales estimates for a second consecutive quarter in a sign of continued weakness in global electronics demand.
Most analysts are bullish on SK Hynix given that the memory market is expected to recover in the second half of 2023 as inventory pressures ease and cuts in production and capital spending limit supply.
According to Wi Minbok, an analyst at Daishin Securities, there is a high probability of rebound in memory chip prices in the second half. “And I believe there will be a shortage in 2024.”
Yet the company looks to be facing a tougher road than others. For one, the Apple Inc supplier is expected to post a net loss in each quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. In contrast, Samsung and TSMC are set to stay in the green all year.
And while SK Hynix’s shares have risen alongside technology stocks more broadly this year, they are still 38% below their 2021 peak as the company works through an outsize amount of inventory after its acquisition of Intel Corp’s flash memory business.
The stock is priced at 2.4 times sales projected over the next 12 months, greater than an average of 1.7 times over the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The key to the stock’s immediate performance is likely to be held in the upcoming results announcement.
One should “pay more attention to further announcement on production cuts rather than short-term sluggish performance”, said Yuanta’s Gilhyun.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Investors bullish over chip maker SK Hynix after short-selling rush
Results due in two weeks will shed light on the industry outlook, which has been aided by Samsung’s production curbs
When it comes to the world’s second-largest maker of memory chips, analysts and short sellers are poles apart.
A week after a spike in bearish bets caused the South Korean stock exchange to halt short selling of SK Hynix, analysts remain universally positive, with all 42 of those tracked by Bloomberg having a buy-equivalent rating on the stock.
So far, the bulls appear to have the upper hand. Since sliding in the wake of the short-selling rush, caused by an upsized convertible-bond issue, the stock has rebounded. Rival Samsung Electronics’s announcement last week that it is cutting chip production further padded those gains, which now stand at 20% on the year.
As more production is taken offline, it may eventually “help the entire chip industry”, according to Baik Gilhyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea.
Now comes the next test. Results due in two weeks will shed light on the industry outlook, which has been aided by Samsung’s production curbs that the company had long resisted. While the cuts should help accelerate the recovery in the memory chip market, some investors fret that SK Hynix may now have to follow suit.
“The demand in the industry — PC and mobile — is not so favourable,” said Shin Jinho, co-CEO of Midas International Asset Management.
Weak demand has created a supply glut for memory chips that has depressed prices. The backdrop isn’t helped by a combination of rising interest rates, surging inflation and a banking crisis that have dented consumer sentiment. On Monday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said it missed sales estimates for a second consecutive quarter in a sign of continued weakness in global electronics demand.
Most analysts are bullish on SK Hynix given that the memory market is expected to recover in the second half of 2023 as inventory pressures ease and cuts in production and capital spending limit supply.
According to Wi Minbok, an analyst at Daishin Securities, there is a high probability of rebound in memory chip prices in the second half. “And I believe there will be a shortage in 2024.”
Yet the company looks to be facing a tougher road than others. For one, the Apple Inc supplier is expected to post a net loss in each quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. In contrast, Samsung and TSMC are set to stay in the green all year.
And while SK Hynix’s shares have risen alongside technology stocks more broadly this year, they are still 38% below their 2021 peak as the company works through an outsize amount of inventory after its acquisition of Intel Corp’s flash memory business.
The stock is priced at 2.4 times sales projected over the next 12 months, greater than an average of 1.7 times over the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The key to the stock’s immediate performance is likely to be held in the upcoming results announcement.
One should “pay more attention to further announcement on production cuts rather than short-term sluggish performance”, said Yuanta’s Gilhyun.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
South Korea invests $400bn to boost chip and e-vehicle tech
Samsung plans to keep up chip investment
Chip demand to recover in late 2023, says Samsung as profits fall
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.