EY on Tuesday scrapped its planned breakup, exposing the shortcomings of the partnership model in professional services.
The Big Four accounting firm intended to spin off its consulting business and much of its tax practice into a stand-alone public company. But the plan, known as Project Everest, fell into jeopardy this year after its influential US affiliate balked, while partners squabbled over key issues like how to divide the tax practice...
EY cancels breakup, exposing partnership model shortcomings
The global company scraps Project Everest after its US affiliate balks and partners squabble over its tax practice division
