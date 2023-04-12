President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a bigger role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
Bitcoin’s stellar 2023 rally may have room to run if flows between cryptocurrency exchanges and personal digital wallets are any guide, according to strategists at Bank of America (BofA).
A net $368m of bitcoin was sent to personal wallets in the week through April 4, a period that saw this year’s second-largest net bitcoin outflow from crypto exchanges, strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss wrote in a note...
Bitcoin continues to rally in 2023 with $368m sent to personal wallets
Bank of America sees a potential decrease in sell pressure as investors hold on to tokens for the long term, indicating the cryptocurrency’s rally may have room to run
