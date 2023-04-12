News

Bitcoin continues to rally in 2023 with $368m sent to personal wallets

Bank of America sees a potential decrease in sell pressure as investors hold on to tokens for the long term, indicating the cryptocurrency’s rally may have room to run

12 April 2023 - 11:19 Isabelle Lee and Carly Wanna

Bitcoin’s stellar 2023 rally may have room to run if flows between cryptocurrency exchanges and personal digital wallets are any guide, according to strategists at Bank of America (BofA).

A net $368m of bitcoin was sent to personal wallets in the week through April 4, a period that saw this year’s second-largest net bitcoin outflow from crypto exchanges, strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss wrote in a note...

