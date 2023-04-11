News

Western Australia braces for Tropical Cyclone Ilsa

Biggest weather system in almost a decade is set to to cross near the Port Hedland iron ore export harbour

11 April 2023 - 11:41 Ben Sharples

Western Australia could be hit by the biggest cyclone in almost a decade this week, with the weather system predicted to cross the coast near a major export port for iron ore that’s to be cleared of vessels.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is expected to intensify during Tuesday and Wednesday as it moves southwest parallel to the Kimberley coast, according to the bureau of meteorology. The cyclone is set to be the strongest to make landfall in Western Australia since December 2013, it said...

