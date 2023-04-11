French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade signs up — bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people to invest in fast-growing media company
Western Australia could be hit by the biggest cyclone in almost a decade this week, with the weather system predicted to cross the coast near a major export port for iron ore that’s to be cleared of vessels.
Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is expected to intensify during Tuesday and Wednesday as it moves southwest parallel to the Kimberley coast, according to the bureau of meteorology. The cyclone is set to be the strongest to make landfall in Western Australia since December 2013, it said...
Western Australia braces for Tropical Cyclone Ilsa
Biggest weather system in almost a decade is set to to cross near the Port Hedland iron ore export harbour
