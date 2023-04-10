Flagship military exercise comes just a day after China concluded its own live-fire drills around Taiwan
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
The US and the Philippines kicked off the largest version of their flagship military exercise in more than 30 years on Tuesday, a high-profile display of their renewed alliance that includes live-fire training targeting a decommissioned vessel near the South China Sea.
The annual Balikatan exercise comes just a day after China concluded its own drills around Taiwan and focuses on developing maritime security and amphibious operations at a time Manila and Washington are seeking to push back against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
US and Philippines follow China’s drills with largest war games in 30 years
The presence of more than 17,600 military personnel almost doubles last year’s level
The US and the Philippines kicked off the largest version of their flagship military exercise in more than 30 years on Tuesday, a high-profile display of their renewed alliance that includes live-fire training targeting a decommissioned vessel near the South China Sea.
The annual Balikatan exercise comes just a day after China concluded its own drills around Taiwan and focuses on developing maritime security and amphibious operations at a time Manila and Washington are seeking to push back against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.