News

UK business lobby fires its chief after sexual harassment claims

Confederation of British Industry rocked by UK government distancing and members mulling withdrawal

BL Premium
11 April 2023 - 16:23 Tom Rees and Sabah Meddings

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) fired its director-general, Tony Danker, after Britain’s biggest business lobby group was rocked by a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

Danker was dismissed with immediate effect following a probe into workplace misbehaviour, the CBI said on Tuesday in a statement. The group named its former chief economist, Rain Newton-Smith, as its new director-general. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.