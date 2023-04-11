French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade signs up — bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people to invest in fast-growing media company
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) fired its director-general, Tony Danker, after Britain’s biggest business lobby group was rocked by a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.
Danker was dismissed with immediate effect following a probe into workplace misbehaviour, the CBI said on Tuesday in a statement. The group named its former chief economist, Rain Newton-Smith, as its new director-general. ..
UK business lobby fires its chief after sexual harassment claims
Confederation of British Industry rocked by UK government distancing and members mulling withdrawal
