News

UBS-Credit Suisse deal irks Swiss MPs

Takeover creates banking giant with assets worth more than twice as much as Swiss economy

BL Premium
11 April 2023 - 17:42 Bastian Benrath and Allegra Catelli

Swiss lawmakers have voiced their discontent over the takeover of Credit Suisse Group, criticising the government’s use of emergency measures and blaming the bank’s management.

“Credit Suisse’s leadership has to take responsibility for its actions, that’s not only dictated by fairness,” Hansjoerg Knecht, a member of the Swiss People’s Party, told the upper house of parliament during a special session in Bern. “Tens of thousands of employees worry for their jobs.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.