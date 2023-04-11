French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade signs up — bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people to invest in fast-growing media company
UBS-Credit Suisse deal irks Swiss MPs
Takeover creates banking giant with assets worth more than twice as much as Swiss economy
Swiss lawmakers have voiced their discontent over the takeover of Credit Suisse Group, criticising the government’s use of emergency measures and blaming the bank’s management.
“Credit Suisse’s leadership has to take responsibility for its actions, that’s not only dictated by fairness,” Hansjoerg Knecht, a member of the Swiss People’s Party, told the upper house of parliament during a special session in Bern. “Tens of thousands of employees worry for their jobs.”..
