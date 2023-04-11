French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade signs up — bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people to invest in fast-growing media company
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
More US small businesses have reported having greater difficulty getting a loan in March after a spate of bank failures led to a further tightening of credit conditions.
A net 9% of owners who borrow frequently said financing was harder than months ago, the most difficult since December 2012, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) out Tuesday. The same proportion expects tougher credit conditions in the next three months, matching the highest level in a decade...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Small businesses in US struggle to get finance since SVB collapse
Many lenders had already tightened their funding criteria in a tough environment
More US small businesses have reported having greater difficulty getting a loan in March after a spate of bank failures led to a further tightening of credit conditions.
A net 9% of owners who borrow frequently said financing was harder than months ago, the most difficult since December 2012, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) out Tuesday. The same proportion expects tougher credit conditions in the next three months, matching the highest level in a decade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.