Small businesses in US struggle to get finance since SVB collapse

Many lenders had already tightened their funding criteria in a tough environment

11 April 2023 - 16:20 Augusta Saraiva

More US small businesses have reported having greater difficulty getting a loan in March after a spate of bank failures led to a further tightening of credit conditions.

A net 9% of owners who borrow frequently said financing was harder than  months ago, the most difficult since December 2012, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) out Tuesday. The same proportion expects tougher credit conditions in the next three months, matching the highest level in a decade...

