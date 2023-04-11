French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade signs up — bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people to invest in fast-growing media company
The IMF trimmed its global growth projections, warning of high uncertainty and risks as financial sector stress adds to pressures due to tighter monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
GDP is likely to expand 2.8% in 2023 and 3% in 2024, each 0.1 percentage point less than forecast in January, the fund said on Tuesday in a quarterly update to its World Economic Outlook. That compares with 3.4% expansion in 2022...
IMF cuts global growth projections due to high uncertainty and risks
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
