Green groups target Japan’s megabanks on climate action
Activists call for more specific plans on how to reach Paris Agreement goals
Investor activist group Market Forces and other environmental non-profit filed shareholder proposals with several Japanese megabanks and utilities, seeking to require them to disclose more specific plans on how they will work to meet climate targets set by the Paris Agreement.
The proposals target Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group. Power utilities Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power also received resolutions, as well as trading giant Mitsubishi. ..
