Glencore offers cash sweetener to win over Teck shareholders

CEO Gary Nagle is heading to Toronto this week to meet investors as the Swiss miner goes on the offensive

11 April 2023 - 19:12 Thomas Biesheuvel and Jacob Lorinc

Glencore stepped up its pursuit of Teck Resources with a new takeover proposal that adds a cash component and seeks to address one of the Canadian miner’s key objections to the deal — but stopped short of raising the total value of its offer.

Teck rejected Glencore’s earlier proposal to buy the company for about $23bn in shares and then spin off their combined coal businesses, in part because it would leave Teck investors with exposure to Glencore’s mines producing thermal coal — the most polluting fuel. Teck’s coal business is focused on steelmaking coal...

