Apple CEO Tim Cook has scheduled a trip to open the iPhone maker’s first stores in India next week, underscoring the company’s ambitions for the country as a growth market and manufacturing base.
Cook was likely to preside over the opening of the twin outlets in India’s financial and political capitals, people familiar with the matter said, asking to remain anonymous discussing private plans. Apple said on Tuesday it would open a store in Mumbai on April 18 and another in New Delhi on April 20...
Cook to open Apple’s first stores in India
CEO to preside over opening of I-Phone maker outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi
