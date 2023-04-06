French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade signs up — bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people to invest in fast-growing media company
Boeing plans to crank up output of its 737 family of jets to a 38-plane monthly rate by the middle of the year, months earlier than analysts expected, say informed sources.
The US plane maker has been briefing customers on its plans to step up production of its main cash cow aircraft over the next few months, while hiring and training workers to support the faster manufacturing pace, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a confidential matter...
Boeing plans to make more 737 aircraft
US group hiring and training workers to support faster pace of output
