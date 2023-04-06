This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
A youth-focused media company that churns out fast-paced videos has netted another billionaire backer, bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people.
Brut, the six-year-old operation whose name means raw, has added French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade as an investor, Brut CEO Guillaume Lacroix said in an interview. Saade, who began amassing media assets in France in recent months, separately said while on a trip to China that he acquired a 16% stake...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Billionaires are among those backing youth-focused streaming outlet Brut
Six-year-old platform has expanded from France to the US and India
A youth-focused media company that churns out fast-paced videos has netted another billionaire backer, bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people.
Brut, the six-year-old operation whose name means raw, has added French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade as an investor, Brut CEO Guillaume Lacroix said in an interview. Saade, who began amassing media assets in France in recent months, separately said while on a trip to China that he acquired a 16% stake...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.