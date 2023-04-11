News

Australia suspends WTO case against China on barley tariffs

Breakthrough announcement in long-running dispute between the two nations

11 April 2023 - 09:09 Ben Westcott

Australia will temporarily suspend a World Trade Organization (WTO) case against China over tariffs on barley, while Beijing undertakes a review of the restrictions, in a potential breakthrough to the long-running dispute between the two nations.

The Australian dollar gained as foreign minister Penny Wong announced the agreement alongside trade minister Don Farrell at a press conference in Adelaide on Tuesday. They said their goal was to achieve a similar agreement for China’s tariffs on Australian wine in the future...

