Australia will temporarily suspend a World Trade Organization (WTO) case against China over tariffs on barley, while Beijing undertakes a review of the restrictions, in a potential breakthrough to the long-running dispute between the two nations.
The Australian dollar gained as foreign minister Penny Wong announced the agreement alongside trade minister Don Farrell at a press conference in Adelaide on Tuesday. They said their goal was to achieve a similar agreement for China’s tariffs on Australian wine in the future...
Australia suspends WTO case against China on barley tariffs
Breakthrough announcement in long-running dispute between the two nations
