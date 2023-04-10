The company is now one of the biggest foreign issuers of debt in the Japanese currency
Emirates Telecommunications Group will buy a $400m stake in the super app developed by Uber Technologies’ Middle Eastern subsidiary, as part the Abu Dhabi-based company’s attempts to reinvent itself as a global technology investor.
The telco giant, which is also Vodafone Group’s biggest investor, signed a binding agreement with Uber and its regional subsidiary, Careem, to acquire a 50.03% stake in the super app spin-out, according to a statement on Monday. ..
Uber’s Middle East unit sells stake in super app to largest UAE telco
Uber will remain a shareholder and continue to own all of Careem’s ride-hailing business
