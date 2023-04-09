News

Tesla to build battery factory in Shanghai

Investment in China comes as tensions rise between Beijing and Washington

10 April 2023 - 18:29 Vlad Savov and Chunying Zhang

Tesla will build a new battery factory in Shanghai, increasing investment in China at a time of brewing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Tesla will manufacture its Megapack large-scale energy-storage unit in the new facility, which adds to its factory for electric vehicles in Shanghai. The company led by Elon Musk, said to be visiting China this weekend, made the announcement at a signing ceremony for the project in Shanghai. Tom Zhu, Tesla’s senior vice-president of automotive, and Shanghai government officials including vice-mayor Wu Qing attended, with Tesla vice-president Tao Lin signing the contract...

