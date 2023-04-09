News

Kazuo Ueda takes the reins at Bank of Japan in first transition in a decade

New chief comes from the same Stanley Fischer school of economics that produced central bankers Ben Bernanke and Mario Draghi

10 April 2023 - 17:23 Toru Fujioka and Sumio Ito

Kazuo Ueda took over the reins at the Bank of Japan, replacing Haruhiko Kuroda, whose decade-long aggressive easing efforts made the central bank capable of jolting global financial markets with just a small tweak to its policy. 

Ueda began his five-year term on Sunday, inheriting a monetary stimulus programme from Kuroda after $11.7-trillion was spent in the pursuit of the central bank’s stable 2% inflation target. Now BOJ watchers largely see Ueda as tasked with achieving a soft landing for the huge programme rather than expanding it further, as signs of its side effects pile up. ..

