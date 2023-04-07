News

Hermes new Normandy facility lifts its Kelly bag output

The luxury brand seeks to meet rising demand

10 April 2023 - 17:12 Angelina Rascouet

Hermes inaugurated a leather-goods manufacturing facility in Normandy as the luxury brand seeks to meet rising demand for Kelly and Constance handbags.

The facility in the town of Louviers has 140 leather workers and aims to double that within four years to produce bags, saddles and small leather goods. The facility in Louviers is making €7,700 Kelly bags in 25cm size and will eventually churn out another model called Constance mini. One Kelly bag takes 14-20 hours to make and is produced by a single leatherworker...

