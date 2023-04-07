Hermes new Normandy facility lifts its Kelly bag output

The company is now one of the biggest foreign issuers of debt in the Japanese currency
Hermes inaugurated a leather-goods manufacturing facility in Normandy as the luxury brand seeks to meet rising demand for Kelly and Constance handbags.
The facility in the town of Louviers has 140 leather workers and aims to double that within four years to produce bags, saddles and small leather goods. The facility in Louviers is making €7,700 Kelly bags in 25cm size and will eventually churn out another model called Constance mini. One Kelly bag takes 14-20 hours to make and is produced by a single leatherworker...
