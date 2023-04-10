The company is now one of the biggest foreign issuers of debt in the Japanese currency
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has started sounding out investors about the sale of yen bonds, having already established itself in recent years as one of the biggest foreign issuers of debt in the Japanese currency.
Early guidance for pricing of the three-year portion of the debt is about 70 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, according to sources familiar with the matter. Multiple tranches are up for sale, with early guidance for the 30-year maturity at roughly 125bps, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private..
Berkshire Hathaway sounds out investors on yen bond pricing
The company is now one of the biggest foreign issuers of debt in the Japanese currency
