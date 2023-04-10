The company is now one of the biggest foreign issuers of debt in the Japanese currency
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
Apple’s personal computer (PC) shipments declined 40.5% in the first quarter, marking a tough start to the year for PC makers still grappling with a glut of unsold inventory.
Shipments by all PC makers combined slumped 29% to 56.9-million units — and fell below the levels of early 2019 — as the demand surge driven by pandemic-era remote work evaporated, according to the latest report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). Among the market leaders, Lenovo Group and Dell Technologies registered drops of more than 30%, while HP was down 24.2%. No major brand was spared from the slowdown, with Asustek Computer rounding out the top five with a 30.3% fall...
Apple leads plunge in sales of PCs
A glut of unsold inventory means a bad start to the year for makers of personal computers
