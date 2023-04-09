UK bosses try to lure Gen Z workers with ‘early finish Fridays’

A post-pandemic labor crisis, plus demands from young employees for a better work-life balance, is forcing bosses to improvise.
UK employers desperate to recruit and retain Gen Z workers are increasingly offering “early finish Fridays” in a bid to fill vacant roles amid a staff shortage crisis.
Online jobs portal Adzuna has seen a sharp increase in postings offering shorter days on Friday, effectively meaning workers can start their weekends a few hours earlier. There were 1,426 job ads citing “early finish Friday” this March, compared to 583 in the same month five years earlier — before the pandemic upended working life. ..
