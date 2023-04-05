Experts are worried that insect-borne diseases will become more common, including in regions of the world where they’re not currently a threat
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
Zurich Insurance is leaving a coalition of major insurers that have committed to reach net-zero emissions, the second high profile exit from the group in a matter of days.
The Swiss insurer said in a statement that it was withdrawing from the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, which is a sub-unit of the larger Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. The move comes after Munich Re said Friday it also will exit the group, which was convened by the UN in 2021 and has about 30 members...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Zurich Insurance exits group committed to net-zero emissions
The Swiss insurer is withdrawing from the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, after Munich Re said it would too, last Friday
Zurich Insurance is leaving a coalition of major insurers that have committed to reach net-zero emissions, the second high profile exit from the group in a matter of days.
The Swiss insurer said in a statement that it was withdrawing from the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, which is a sub-unit of the larger Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. The move comes after Munich Re said Friday it also will exit the group, which was convened by the UN in 2021 and has about 30 members...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.