Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to build a $19bn chipmaking plant in India is floundering as his venture struggles to secure a technology partner and faces challenges in obtaining financial incentives from the government.
Seven months after Agarwal announced a chip partnership between his Vedanta Resources and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, the venture is yet to tie up with a fabrication unit operator or license manufacturing-grade technology, people familiar with the matter said. One of those is required for the venture to receive the significant financial incentives the government has pledged for such projects...
Vedanta struggles to secure tech partner for $19bn chipmaking plant in India
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s semiconductor dream faces financial and technological roadblocks
