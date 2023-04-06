News

Musk backs clean energy conversion to be cheaper than fossil fuels

Converting the world to entirely green energy will cost $10-trillion, but relying on old-school fuels would cost more, the billionaire says

BL Premium
06 April 2023 - 08:02 Dan Murtaugh and Martin Ritchie

Converting the world to entirely clean energy needs a huge, $10-trillion worth of investment, but continuing to rely on fossil fuels would cost even more, according to Elon Musk.

A huge buildout of solar panel factories to metal refineries will be required over the next 20 years to deliver renewable power generation and electricity storage capacity needed to power the global economy entirely with carbon-free energy, Tesla said in its Master Plan Part 3 document published on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.