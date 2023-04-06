The tables have turned for the once all-powerful tycoons as Ukraine’s leader ruthlessly takes on the fight against state capture and kleptocracy, with the nation’s future on the line
Converting the world to entirely clean energy needs a huge, $10-trillion worth of investment, but continuing to rely on fossil fuels would cost even more, according to Elon Musk.
A huge buildout of solar panel factories to metal refineries will be required over the next 20 years to deliver renewable power generation and electricity storage capacity needed to power the global economy entirely with carbon-free energy, Tesla said in its Master Plan Part 3 document published on Thursday...
Musk backs clean energy conversion to be cheaper than fossil fuels
Converting the world to entirely green energy will cost $10-trillion, but relying on old-school fuels would cost more, the billionaire says
