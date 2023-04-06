Xi has sought to rally international support for a vague blueprint to bring peace to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion last year
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Xi Jinping to use his influence to help restore peace to Ukraine, saying the Chinese leader could bring all sides together to discuss a way to end the Russian invasion.
“I know I can count on you to bring Russia back to reason and everybody to the negotiation table,” Macron told Xi during a meeting in Beijing on Thursday. ..
Macron urges Xi to use his influence to help end war in Ukraine
