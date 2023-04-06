Mass retrenchments are delayed due to the requirement that employee interest groups be consulted before dismissals
UK employers desperate to recruit and retain Gen Z workers are increasingly offering “early finish Fridays” to fill vacant roles amid an ongoing staff shortage crisis.
Online jobs portal Adzuna has seen a sharp increase in postings offering shorter days on Friday, effectively meaning workers can start their weekends a few hours earlier. There were 1,426 job ads on the site citing “early finish Friday” in March, compared with only 583 in the same month five years earlier — before the Covid-19 pandemic upended working life. ..
Hard-up UK employers offer early finish Fridays to lure Gen Zs
Online jobs portal Adzuna has experienced a sharp increase in postings allowing workers to start weekends earlier
