Hard-up UK employers offer early finish Fridays to lure Gen Zs

Online jobs portal Adzuna has experienced a sharp increase in postings allowing workers to start weekends earlier

06 April 2023 - 08:51 Olivia Fletcher and Philip Aldrick

UK employers desperate to recruit and retain Gen Z workers are increasingly offering “early finish Fridays” to fill vacant roles amid an ongoing staff shortage crisis.

Online jobs portal Adzuna has seen a sharp increase in postings offering shorter days on Friday, effectively meaning workers can start their weekends a few hours earlier. There were 1,426 job ads on the site citing “early finish Friday” in March, compared with only 583 in the same month five years earlier — before the Covid-19 pandemic upended working life. ..

