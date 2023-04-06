Google and Amazon layoffs in Europe stall over legal rules

Mass retrenchments are delayed due to the requirement that employee interest groups be consulted before dismissals
After announcing the largest rounds of layoffs in their history, US big tech companies are now learning how difficult it is to reduce headcount in Europe.
In the US, companies can announce widespread job cuts and let go of hundreds if not thousands of workers within months — and many have. Meanwhile, in Europe, mass layoffs among tech companies have stalled because of labour protections that make it virtually impossible to dismiss people in some countries without prior consultations with employee interest groups. ..
