Former Finland PM sees Sweden joining Nato soon

Alexander Stubb expects Sweden to be in Nato by the bloc’s July summit
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
Former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb, said he is “very optimistic” that Sweden will follow its Nordic neighbour into Nato by the July summit of the defence alliance.
“There were externalities that separated our marriage bid into Nato,” Stubb said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, adding he was “happy and relieved” about Finland becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday.
“There are domestic issues in Turkey, Hungary as well, but I am very confident that Sweden will join Nato by latest early July at the summit in Vilnius.”
Sweden, which sought Nato accession after Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, is left waiting after both Turkey and Hungary signalled last month they’d approve Finland’s solo entry after months of stonewalling.
Stubb, who is currently director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Italy, said he expects Turkey’s opposition to Swedish entry to start to unravel after the elections next month.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Sweden of not doing enough to crack down on groups that Turkey labels as terrorist, while the party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has linked that country’s veto to a clash inside the EU over the rule of law.
“The Turks are very open in conversation with the Swedes at the moment so, start with the base case that Sweden will be a member early July,” Stubb said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former Finland PM sees Sweden joining Nato soon
Alexander Stubb expects Sweden to be in Nato by the bloc’s July summit
Former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb, said he is “very optimistic” that Sweden will follow its Nordic neighbour into Nato by the July summit of the defence alliance.
“There were externalities that separated our marriage bid into Nato,” Stubb said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, adding he was “happy and relieved” about Finland becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday.
“There are domestic issues in Turkey, Hungary as well, but I am very confident that Sweden will join Nato by latest early July at the summit in Vilnius.”
Sweden, which sought Nato accession after Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, is left waiting after both Turkey and Hungary signalled last month they’d approve Finland’s solo entry after months of stonewalling.
Stubb, who is currently director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Italy, said he expects Turkey’s opposition to Swedish entry to start to unravel after the elections next month.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Sweden of not doing enough to crack down on groups that Turkey labels as terrorist, while the party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has linked that country’s veto to a clash inside the EU over the rule of law.
“The Turks are very open in conversation with the Swedes at the moment so, start with the base case that Sweden will be a member early July,” Stubb said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
No plans to deploy a Nato battle group to Finland
Finland becomes Nato’s 31st member
US announces $2.6bn more in weapons aid to Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
No plans to deploy a Nato battle group to Finland
Finland becomes Nato’s 31st member
US announces $2.6bn more in weapons aid to Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.