Climate change allows mosquitos to travel the world with Dengue and Zika

Experts are worried that insect-borne diseases will become more common, including in regions of the world where they’re not currently a threat

06 April 2023 - 12:08 Janice Kew

Northern countries are at risk of outbreaks of dengue, Zika and chikungunya as climate change increases the range of the mosquitoes that carry these illnesses, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As climate disasters occur with greater frequency, experts are concerned that insect-borne diseases will become more common, including in regions of the world where they’re not currently a threat. This is what has happened this year in southern hemisphere countries that have just had their summer, when the number of mosquitoes typically grows. ..

