Maker of the iconic Birkin handbag soared past €200bn in market value for the first time, surpassing Swiss drugmaker Novartis
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
A crucial safety system that’s relied on to avoid potentially fatal collisions at major US airports is ageing and plagued by outages that have left travellers unprotected for months at a time. At some airports, it hasn’t ever been installed.
The technology — which tracks vehicles on or near runways to alert controllers before impending crashes — often uses decades-old radar equipment for which spare parts are difficult to find, according to government data and the president of the union representing air traffic controllers. ..
Ageing safety system leaves US airports vulnerable
The technology tracks vehicles on or near runways to alert controllers before impending crashes
