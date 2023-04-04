News

Zimbabwe to probe money-laundering and gold-smuggling allegations

The government vows to take action against corruption and illegal activities in the wake of revelations contained in last month’s Al-Jazeera documentary

05 April 2023 - 15:07 Ray Ndlovu
Zimbabwe will investigate allegations of money laundering and gold smuggling that were aired in an Al-Jazeera documentary last month, the government said in its first response to the broadcaster’s revelations.
Image: Bloomberg

“Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously, and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised,” minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services Monica Mutsvangwa said in a statement in the capital, Harare, on Tuesday. “Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime will face the full wrath of the law.”

Al-Jazeera has alleged that the smuggling took place with the knowledge of the government and the involvement of the nation’s central bank. The weekly screening of the four-part documentary has caused a buzz on social media.

Before it was aired, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said snippets of the documentary it had watched were “sensationally wild, false and malicious”. It said alleged smuggling kingpins, secretly filmed, don’t represent the central bank.

The government is committed to upholding domestic and international law, including those relating to financial transactions, and the trade in gold and other precious metals, Mutsvangwa said.

