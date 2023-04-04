News

Walmart switch to robots likely to make goods cheaper

Group says a recent bout of investment might lift profit

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 15:13 Brendan Case

Walmart is betting on greater supply-chain automation and hinting that a recent investment binge might lift profit beyond the retailer’s stated long-term goals. 

Within three years, the unit cost of moving goods will fall 20% as warehouse robots play a larger role in speeding goods to customers, Walmart said in a statement on Tuesday. While the company reiterated its outlook for 2023 and the longer term, the opportunity to boost operating income “could be better than what we’ve outlined,” said CFO John David Rainey. ..

