Legislation includes banning gender-affirming care for minors
White-collar work is much more vulnerable to AI disruption now than ever before
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
So far in 2023, barely a day has passed without US state legislators across the country introducing a new anti-LGBTI+ bill. Many of those are advancing, and in some cases, being enshrined into law.
Kentucky on March 29 became the eighth state this year to ban gender-affirming care for minors, after Republican lawmakers overrode Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure. West Virginia passed a similar bill the same day...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
US lawmakers step up anti-LGBTI+ laws
Legislation includes banning gender-affirming care for minors
So far in 2023, barely a day has passed without US state legislators across the country introducing a new anti-LGBTI+ bill. Many of those are advancing, and in some cases, being enshrined into law.
Kentucky on March 29 became the eighth state this year to ban gender-affirming care for minors, after Republican lawmakers overrode Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure. West Virginia passed a similar bill the same day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.