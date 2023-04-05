Ofcom has found evidence of practices that hinder competition among cloud suppliers, particularly concerning the tech giants’ market position
Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud services could be limiting competition among internet companies in the UK, the country’s digital regulator said as it recommended Britain’s competition watchdog open an in-depth probe.
Ofcom said Wednesday it had found evidence of practices that make it more difficult for people to switch and use multiple cloud supplies, as part of its yearlong study into the cloud market. It said it was “particularly concerned” about Amazon and Microsoft, because of their market position...
UK digital regulator urges probe into Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud services
