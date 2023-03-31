Glencore’s proposal now depends on convincing Teck’s other shareholders to reject Teck’s strategy to split into two, at a vote scheduled for April 26
Sudden downpours on a planned big city weekend, a family glamping getaway or tee time with friends: We’ve all experienced weather ruining our holidays. With climate change growing more unpredictable by the year, Los Angeles-based Sensible Weather is offering a hedge: supplemental insurance coverage that automatically sends you a refund if the weather turns bad.
The climate tech and insurance start-up partners with a small range of travel and recreation companies, from resorts to theme parks, to offer a weather guarantee as an add-on to reservations. The cost ranges from 8% to 12% of the total booking price...
Sensible Weather offers money back for rained out holidays
Company provides insurance coverage that automatically sends a refund if the weather turns bad
