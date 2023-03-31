News

Sensible Weather offers money back for rained out holidays

Company provides insurance coverage that automatically sends a refund if the weather turns bad

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 05:00 Lebawit Lily Girma

Sudden downpours on a planned big city weekend, a family glamping getaway or tee time with friends: We’ve all experienced weather ruining our holidays. With climate change growing more unpredictable by the year, Los Angeles-based Sensible Weather is offering a hedge: supplemental insurance coverage that automatically sends you a refund if the weather turns bad.

The climate tech and insurance start-up partners with a small range of travel and recreation companies, from resorts to theme parks, to offer a weather guarantee as an add-on to reservations. The cost ranges from 8% to 12% of the total booking price...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.