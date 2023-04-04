News

No plans to deploy a Nato battle group to Finland

And a senior US official also says Americans do not expect to see a battle group in Finland and that the country has not made such a request

05 April 2023 - 10:03 Natalia Drozdiak and Courtney McBride

With Finland officially in the alliance, Nato’s top commander can now work the country into its military plans, which sketch out how to defend the bloc’s members against an attack. 

But given Finland’s extensive capabilities and practice defending its own territory, it’s unlikely at least for now that Nato will replicate defence structures on the rest of the eastern flank by stationing allied battle groups in the nation, according to officials familiar with the issue.  ..

