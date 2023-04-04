Glencore’s proposal now depends on convincing Teck’s other shareholders to reject Teck’s strategy to split into two, at a vote scheduled for April 26
White-collar work is much more vulnerable to AI disruption now than ever before
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
With Finland officially in the alliance, Nato’s top commander can now work the country into its military plans, which sketch out how to defend the bloc’s members against an attack.
But given Finland’s extensive capabilities and practice defending its own territory, it’s unlikely at least for now that Nato will replicate defence structures on the rest of the eastern flank by stationing allied battle groups in the nation, according to officials familiar with the issue. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
No plans to deploy a Nato battle group to Finland
And a senior US official also says Americans do not expect to see a battle group in Finland and that the country has not made such a request
With Finland officially in the alliance, Nato’s top commander can now work the country into its military plans, which sketch out how to defend the bloc’s members against an attack.
But given Finland’s extensive capabilities and practice defending its own territory, it’s unlikely at least for now that Nato will replicate defence structures on the rest of the eastern flank by stationing allied battle groups in the nation, according to officials familiar with the issue. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.