News

J&J wants to file bankruptcy to settle cancer lawsuits

But lawyers for the claimants say there is no reason Johnson & Johnson should be permitted to access the tools of bankruptcy to address their liability

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 12:24 Steven Church

Johnson & Johnson has threatened to file a new bankruptcy case to try to settle more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits, lawyers for people suing the company said in a court filing. 

The company’s first attempt to use bankruptcy to force a settlement on cancer victims was scheduled to end on Wednesday when a federal judge was set to dismiss that Chapter 11 case, according to a court filing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.