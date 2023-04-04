Legislation includes banning gender-affirming care for minors
Johnson & Johnson has threatened to file a new bankruptcy case to try to settle more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits, lawyers for people suing the company said in a court filing.
The company’s first attempt to use bankruptcy to force a settlement on cancer victims was scheduled to end on Wednesday when a federal judge was set to dismiss that Chapter 11 case, according to a court filing...
J&J wants to file bankruptcy to settle cancer lawsuits
But lawyers for the claimants say there is no reason Johnson & Johnson should be permitted to access the tools of bankruptcy to address their liability
